Music returns to Fountain Park

By Quincy Thompson

One of Van Wert’s treasured musical traditions returns to Fountain Park this Friday evening. The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will perform at 7 pm. Friday, May 22, at the Fountain Park amphitheater, continuing a tradition that has helped generations welcome summer in Van Wert.

For many families, this concert has become more than just an evening of music. It is the first lawn chair of the season. The first walk through Fountain Park after winter. The first familiar songs floating through warm evening air. It is a reminder that entertainment in Van Wert is not only alive, it is deeply rooted in community tradition.

The Vsn Wert Area Community Concert Band will perform at Fountain Park May 22. VW independent file photo

This year’s concert will also help celebrate America 250, honoring the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. Special patriotic selections, including The Star-Spangled Banner, will be featured as part of the evening’s musical lineup.

Led by Richard Sherick, retired Parkway High School band director from Rockford, Ohio, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band brings together talented musicians from across the region who volunteer their time and talent simply for the love of music and community. Under Sherick’s direction, this annual concert has become a meaningful kickoff to the summer season for many local families.

“Community events like this are incredibly important because they remind us that the arts belong to everyone,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert LIVE. “We love being able to support traditions that bring people together, celebrate local talent, and create moments families will remember for years to come.”

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening filled with patriotic favorites, classic concert band selections, and familiar tunes that generations have enjoyed together in Fountain Park.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The concert also serves as a bridge into another exciting summer season for Van Wert LIVE, as Feel Good Fridays return beginning June 5th during the Peony Festival. Throughout the summer, downtown Van Wert will once again come alive with live music, powered by the Van Wert County Foundation, along with food, community gatherings, and family-friendly entertainment.

But before the stages fill and summer calendars become busy, this Friday offers something simple and timeless: neighbors gathering together for live music under the trees at Fountain Park. Sometimes it is simply good for a community to come together, listen to music, and welcome another summer in Van Wert.

Tickets are available for all upcoming Van Wert LIVE events at the Niswonger and can be purchased online at VANWERTLIVE.COM or by calling the Box Office Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 419.238.6722. For more information about this performance and the full Van Wert LIVE lineup, visit VANWERTLIVE.COM.