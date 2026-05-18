OHSP shares results from OVI crackdown

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in partnership with over 100 local and state law enforcement partners, removed 158 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways during statewide OVI checkpoints and saturation patrols last week.

The goal of the statewide checkpoints was to deter and intercept impaired drivers, to make roadways safer for everyone traveling in Ohio. Through the three-day operation, May 14-16, troopers checked over 18,500 vehicles, removed 158 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways and made four felony arrests. Of those impaired drivers, 51 were arrested while traveling through a checkpoint location.

One of the checkpoints was on Ohio 81 in Allen County. A total of 305 vehicles were checkd between 6-8 p.m. No vehicles were diverted.

In addition to enforcement efforts, troopers and partnering agencies focused on educating the public and raising awareness about the dangers of driving impaired. Both troopers and Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim advocates reminded motorists that driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is completely preventable and that designating a sober driver, or using a rideshare service, is always the safest choice.

If you see an impaired or reckless driver on the road, call #677 to be connected directly to the nearest Ohio State Highway Patrol post.