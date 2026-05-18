Overholt named POY, Fishpaw COY

VW independent sports

Lincolnview has won six straight Northwest Conference baseball championships and not surprisingly, the Lancers have dominated this year’s all-conference honors.

Not counting 2020, when COVID-19 led to all spring sports being canceled, a Lincolnview baseball player has won NWC Player of the Year honors since 2018. RHP/SS Chayse Overholt, who won the honor last season, was named 2026 NWC Player of the Year in balloting by conference coaches. In NWC games, Overholt pitched 32.1 innings with 47 strikeouts and just six walks. He gave up three earned runs with an ERA of .649. At the plate against NWC foes, Overholt batted .458 with seven RBIs, 11 runs scored and eight stolen bases. Against all opponents, he’s 7-0 with 49 strikeouts and six walks and an ERA of .612. Overholt currently has 23 career wins, one shy of the school record set by Landon Price (2019-2022).

After another dominating season, Lincolnview’s Chayse Overholt has been named NWC Player of the Year for the second straight season. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

In addition, Lincolnview’s Eric Fishpaw has been named NWC Coach of the Year for the sixth consecutive season. During that time, the Lancers are 52-2 in NWC play and currently stand at 18-4 (7-0 NWC).

Overholt and Holden Price were named first team All-NWC, while teammates Gavin Evans, Seth Brant and Jackson Ingledue were named second team All-NWC. Grant Zielke was named honorable mention All-NWC.

Crestview’s Zaine Cereghin was named first team All-NWC, and teammates Luke Sawmiller and Owen Heckler were named second team all-conference. Huxley Grose earned honorable mention All-NWC accolades.

First Team All-NWC

Chayse Overholt, Sr., Lincolnview

Jackson Thompson, Sr., Allen East

Brady Malcolm, Sr., Lima Central Catholic

Holden Price, Sr., Lincolnview

Brady Basinger, Jr., Columbus Grove

Ethan Hershberger, Jr., Allen East

Zaine Cereghin, Jr., Crestview

Gage Sautter, Jr., Columbus Grove

Gavin Comer, So., Spencerville

Jude Stemen, So., Spencerville

Nathan Speicher, Jr., Lima Central Catholic

Second Team All-NWC

Luke Sawmiller, So., Crestview

Caleb Lybarger, Jr., Allen East

JJ Schneiders, Sr., Lima Central Catholic

Jacob Ricker, Sr., Columbus Grove

Gavin Evans, Sr., Lincolnview

Owen Heckler, Sr., Crestview

Seth Brant, Jr., Lincolnview

Jackson Ingledue, Sr., Lincolnview

Dean Trentman, Jr., Delphos Jefferson

Brady Brooks, Sr., Allen East

Honorable Mention All-NWC

Alex Meyer, So., Columbus Grove

Grant Zielke, Sr., Lincolnview

Luke Rode, Sr., Delphos Jefferson

Jacob Williams, Jr., Allen East

William Hoover, So., Bluffton

Grady Smith, Sr., Spencerville

Caden Falke, Sr., Lima Central Catholic

Levi Clum, Sr., Allen East

Isaac Rostorfer, Sr., Delphos Jefferson

Drew Baumgartner, So., Spencerville

Josh Young, Sr., Lima Central Catholic

Travis Stanley, Jr., Allen East

Huxley Grose, Sr., Crestview

Player of the Year: Chayse Overholt, Sr., Lincolnview

Coach of the Year: Eric Fishpaw, Lincolnview