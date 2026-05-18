Overholt named POY, Fishpaw COY
VW independent sports
Lincolnview has won six straight Northwest Conference baseball championships and not surprisingly, the Lancers have dominated this year’s all-conference honors.
Not counting 2020, when COVID-19 led to all spring sports being canceled, a Lincolnview baseball player has won NWC Player of the Year honors since 2018. RHP/SS Chayse Overholt, who won the honor last season, was named 2026 NWC Player of the Year in balloting by conference coaches. In NWC games, Overholt pitched 32.1 innings with 47 strikeouts and just six walks. He gave up three earned runs with an ERA of .649. At the plate against NWC foes, Overholt batted .458 with seven RBIs, 11 runs scored and eight stolen bases. Against all opponents, he’s 7-0 with 49 strikeouts and six walks and an ERA of .612. Overholt currently has 23 career wins, one shy of the school record set by Landon Price (2019-2022).
In addition, Lincolnview’s Eric Fishpaw has been named NWC Coach of the Year for the sixth consecutive season. During that time, the Lancers are 52-2 in NWC play and currently stand at 18-4 (7-0 NWC).
Overholt and Holden Price were named first team All-NWC, while teammates Gavin Evans, Seth Brant and Jackson Ingledue were named second team All-NWC. Grant Zielke was named honorable mention All-NWC.
Crestview’s Zaine Cereghin was named first team All-NWC, and teammates Luke Sawmiller and Owen Heckler were named second team all-conference. Huxley Grose earned honorable mention All-NWC accolades.
First Team All-NWC
Chayse Overholt, Sr., Lincolnview
Jackson Thompson, Sr., Allen East
Brady Malcolm, Sr., Lima Central Catholic
Holden Price, Sr., Lincolnview
Brady Basinger, Jr., Columbus Grove
Ethan Hershberger, Jr., Allen East
Zaine Cereghin, Jr., Crestview
Gage Sautter, Jr., Columbus Grove
Gavin Comer, So., Spencerville
Jude Stemen, So., Spencerville
Nathan Speicher, Jr., Lima Central Catholic
Second Team All-NWC
Luke Sawmiller, So., Crestview
Caleb Lybarger, Jr., Allen East
JJ Schneiders, Sr., Lima Central Catholic
Jacob Ricker, Sr., Columbus Grove
Gavin Evans, Sr., Lincolnview
Owen Heckler, Sr., Crestview
Seth Brant, Jr., Lincolnview
Jackson Ingledue, Sr., Lincolnview
Dean Trentman, Jr., Delphos Jefferson
Brady Brooks, Sr., Allen East
Honorable Mention All-NWC
Alex Meyer, So., Columbus Grove
Grant Zielke, Sr., Lincolnview
Luke Rode, Sr., Delphos Jefferson
Jacob Williams, Jr., Allen East
William Hoover, So., Bluffton
Grady Smith, Sr., Spencerville
Caden Falke, Sr., Lima Central Catholic
Levi Clum, Sr., Allen East
Isaac Rostorfer, Sr., Delphos Jefferson
Drew Baumgartner, So., Spencerville
Josh Young, Sr., Lima Central Catholic
Travis Stanley, Jr., Allen East
Huxley Grose, Sr., Crestview
Player of the Year: Chayse Overholt, Sr., Lincolnview
Coach of the Year: Eric Fishpaw, Lincolnview
POSTED: 05/18/26 at 8:07 am. FILED UNDER: Sports