Prices at the pump drop, for now

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 16.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.53 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio, but it’s a trend that’s not expected to continue.

Prices in Ohio are 84.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.50 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.618 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.59 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.89 per gallon, a difference of $2.30 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen one cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.47 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 45.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.33 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“The national average price of gasoline spent much of last week drifting lower after jumping early in the week as oil prices softened on hopes that diplomatic progress between the U.S. and Iran could help ease supply concerns,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, that optimism faded after President Trump’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping failed to produce a breakthrough on Iran, while renewed warnings toward Tehran have helped push oil prices higher again. With global oil inventories continuing to trend toward historically tight levels, markets remain extremely sensitive to geopolitical developments and potential supply disruptions.”

“As a result, gasoline and diesel prices are likely to remain volatile, and with Memorial Day approaching, any sustained increase in oil prices could begin pushing retail fuel prices higher again in the weeks ahead,” he continued.

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

May 18, 2025: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

May 18, 2024: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

May 18, 2023: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

May 18, 2022: $4.47/g (U.S. Average: $4.58/g)

May 18, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)