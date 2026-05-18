Real estate transfers 5/11-5/15/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between May 11-15, 2026.

Estate of Hugh W. Jones to Jones-Baker LLC, Darlene F. Jones – York Township, a portion of Section 21; a portion of Section 22; a portion of Section 22.

Darlene F. Jones, Jones-Baker LLC to Jacob Lippi, Miranda Lippi – a portion of Section 21 in York Township.

Witten Family Living Trust, Witten Family Living Trust TR, Charles G. Witten TR, Jennifer M. Witten TR to Liberty Street Rentals LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 2488; lot 2489; lot 2490.

Village of Ohio City, Ohio City Village to Travis D. Rowe, Tammy K. Rowe – Ohio City outlots, lot 26.

John Richard Jackson Living Trust, John Richard Jackson Living Trust TR, Ella J. Jackson Family Trust, Ella J. Jackson Family Trust TR, Patrick J. Jackson TR, Troy A. Jackson TR to Garrett A. Decker, Kayla Decker – a portion of Section 1 in Pleasant Township.

Edward A. Miller, Brenda D. Miller, Brenda Miller to John R. Murphy, Johnathan R. Murphy Sr., Chelsea R. Murphy – Van Wert inlots, lot 1634.

Estate of Hugh E. Jones, Estate of H. Edward Jones, Lainie L. Jones ADM, estate of Hugh E. Jones ADM, estate of H. Edward Jones ADM to Braun Ventures LLC – a portion of Section 22 in York Township.

Steven L. Cramer, Patti A. Cramer, Patti Cramer to Cramer Family Living Trust, Cramer Family Living Trust TR, Steven L. Cramer TR, Patti A. Cramer TR – Convoy inlots, lot 385; a portion of Section 26 in Tully Township; Convoy outlots, lot 20; Convoy outlots, lot 20; Convoy outlots, lot 20; Convoy subdivisions, lot 7.

Estate of Tracey Rodman to Patti S. Rodman – a portion of Section 9 in Ridge Township.

Elite Equity Contracting LLC to Elite Equity Holdings LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 697.

Donald G. Macklin, Beverly J. Macklin to Macklin Family Trust, Macklin Family Trust TR, Donald G. Macklin TR, Bevery J. Macklin TR – a portion of Section 33 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 33 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 32 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 4 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 4 in Jennings Township.

Matthew A. Linton to Matthew A. Linton Living Trust, Matthew A. Linton Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 25 in Ridge Township.

Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation to Elite Equity Holdings LLC – a portion of Section 19 in Washington Township.

Mary M. Rhoad to Mary M. Rhoad Family Living Trust, Mary M. Rhoad Family Living Trust TR, Cheryl S. Lichty TR – Convoy inlots, lot 397.

A&A Greenhouse LLC to Justin D. Lies – a portion of Section 24 in Willshire Township.

Kevin L. Mohler, Amber Mohler to Abigail E. Stump – Delphos subdivisions, lot 107.

Nicholas Bockey, Lanna A. Bockey to Canalside Realty LLC – Delphos inlots, lot 6; lot 7; lot 8.

Arcadia Land Holdings LLC to Daniel B. Custis, Patty P. Custis – a portion of Section 32 in Ridge Township.

Masoud F. Saedi, Masoud Saedi, Karen R. Rccitelli to Vedat Murati – Van Wert inlots, lot 4207.

JDL Ohio Investments LLC to Drake Howard – Van Wert inlots, lot 1375.

Webb Family Trust, Webb Family Trust TR, George L. Webb TR, Shirley A. Webb TR to Lyndsey Heath – Van Wert inlots, lot 564.

Melissa Rau to Matthew Rau – a portion of Section 3 in Washington Township.

Carol L. Calvert, Carole Placke, Carol L. Placke, Brent Calvert to Jessica Lambert – Van Wert inlots, lot 2132.

Shawn M. Gorman, Michelle L. Gorman to Carter D. Gorman, Hanna R. Gorman – a portion of Section 35 in Hoaglin Township.

JMRLH LLC to McCoy Automotive Repair LLC – a portion of Section 33 in Union Township.

Michelle S. Tate, Teddy CM Tate to Corey J. Grime, Kathy J. Tate – Convoy inlots, lot 352.

Lite and Bright Home Renovations LLC to Oscar Osorio Hernandez – Van Wert inlots, lot 670.

Estate of Michelle D. Klutka, Quincy R. Thompson ADM, estate of Michelle D. Klutka ADM to Gary Lee Taylor – Van Wert inlots, lot 3598.

Brandon T. Fetzer, Cathleene A. Fetzer to Brandon T. Fetzer – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 89.