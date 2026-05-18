Retirees honored, BOE gets athletic upgrades update

Retiring Crestview employees Lori Orsbon, Mike Bowen and Jennifer Bowen were honored during Monday night’s school board meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Three longtime Crestview Local Schools employees who are retiring at the end of the school year were honored by the school board Monday night.

Elementary intervention specialist Jennifer Bowen (18 years), administrative assistant Lori Orsbon (28 years) and high school social studies teacher Mike Bowen were lauded by the board and Superintendent Matt Dube. Each one was presented with a plaque and gifts and a brief retirement reception was held prior to the meeting.

Dube provided an update on plans to upgrade the district’s athletic facilities, both indoors and outdoors. He explained that the stage has already been removed from the high school gym and added that demolition work is slated to officially begin June 1, a process that will likely last two to three weeks. Gym and concession stand renovations are expected to be complete by September 1, which will overlap slightly with the new school year but won’t affect classes.

As far as outdoor work, Dube said, work is expected to begin immediately, including construction of an access road, demolition and construction. While the plan is to play home football games at the current stadium this fall, he did say if work progresses quickly enough, it’s possible a couple of games could be played on the new field. Dube added decisions have to be made about artificial turf, including colors and possible logos. Outdoor work is expected to be complete by next May.

Dube said while the $13.5 million project is slightly over budget, officials are doing what they can to keep costs in line.

“We tried to take out things that were not directly affecting the kids,” Dube said. “I’m very proud of the work that everyone has done and we’re about to see it all come to fruition and I think people are going to love it.”

He also explained that the district has worked with coaches during the planning process to ensure the finished product will meet various expectations.

With construction about to begin, Dube stated the district is shifting its focus toward fundraising as to help cover costs.

“We’re looking at getting some external help to help us market this, to get the word out about what our project looks like, what we’re doing, what kind of progress we’re making and some areas where people can help out to potentially help offset some of the costs,” he told the board.

Head coaches for the 2026-2027 school year were approved Monday night including:

Jeremy Best, golf

Cindy Lamb, soccer

Randy Grandstaff, cross country

Cole Harting, football

Doug Etzler, boys basketball

Mark Gregory, girls basketball

Jake Sawmiller, wrestling

Elaina Lance, high school football cheer

Rachel Garay, high school basketball cheer

A long list of other supplemental contracts was approved as well, including Ashley Eby, middle school/high school art club; Alec Reder, band; Steven Rickard, boys basketball varsity assistant; Greg Rickard, junior varsity basketball; Dan Miller, eighth grade basketball; Doug Etzler, boys basketball Mini-Knights; Aliviah Bates, middle school football cheer; Lauren Burt, chorus; Doug Etzler, Coty French, Felicai Kowalski, Steven Rickard, Zach Rosenbeck, junior class advisors; Aimee Bassett, Ericka Gibson, Dylan Hicks, James Lautzenheiser, Lillie Rosebrock, sophomore class advisors; Ragen Harting, cross country assistant; Doug Etzler, middle school cross country; Karen Germann, DC trip advisor; Ali Sawmiller, FCCLA advisor; Jacob Harmon, Coty French, Colin Place, Joshua Staten, junior varsity football; Dylan Hicks, Levi Orsbon, Nate Place, freshman football; Chase Clark, Austin Clark, Charles Stefanek, middle school football; Meghan Lautzenheiser, girls basketball varsity assistant; Kyle Hammons, junior varsity girls basketball; Angie Plumley, eighth grade girls basketball; Bill McCoy, seventh grade girls basketball; Mark Gregory, girls basketball Mini-Knights; Mitchell Rickard, golf assistant; Tessa Cochrane, government trip advisor; Lauren Burt, Ashley Eby, musical advisors and assistant musical directors; Deanna Ray, Crestview Honor Society; Kristie McCormick, Ali Sawmiller, prom/advisor leadership team; Kristie McCormick, Meghan Lautzenheiser, public relations; Felica Kowalski, high school scholastic bowl; Sara Pugh, Kalie Ulm, middle school scholastic bowl; Carlee Mefferd, soccer varsity assistant; Dylan Hicks, student council advisor; Kristy Bagley, volleyball varsity assistant; Rachel Alvarez, junior varsity volleyball; Maddy Lamb, eighth grade volleyball; Vicki Smith, seventh grade volleyball; Jeremy Stepp, wrestling assistant; Brandon Tobias, middle school wrestling; Kristie McCormick, yearbook advisor, and Michael Joseph, seventh grade basketball.

Volunteer coaches approved were Nathan Lichtle, boys basketball; Bailey Gregory, Emily Rollins, Tony Springer, girls basketball; Ethan Moore, cross country; Shaun Balliet, Kory Lichtensteiger, football; Megan Fokker, Tim Williman, soccer; Lexi Painter, Megan Wellenhaupt, volleyball; Levi Grace, Gavin Grubb, Aaron LaTurner and Teddy Tate, wrestling.

Dube informed the board that several teaching changes will take place during the 2026-2027 school year, including reassigning Kourtney Lichtensteiger to the EL intervention specialist position, reassigning Bethany Balliet to the EL technology intergration position, reassigning Matt Perkins to an EL intervention specialist position and reassigning Cole Harting to the middle school math grade 8 position.

Several resignations were accepted during Monday night’s meeting, including elementary intervention specialist Luke Gerardot, who served the district for four years; elementary intervention specialist Jenna Musser, who served 12 years, elementary technology integration teacher Ellen Jones, who served 19 years, and elementary paraprofessional Rachel Wells, who spent two years with the district.

The board approved the list of graduates for the current school year. Crestview High School’s graduation will be held at 6 p.m. this Saturday, May 23, in the high school gym.

2026-2027 handbooks for athletics, band, chorus, Early Childhood Center, elementary, Latch Key program, middle school and high school were given approval, along a service agreement with Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for audiology services, and the school calendar for 2027-28. The board also approved a resolution to place a 5-year levy renewal for permanent improvements on the November ballot.

The next regular monthly meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held on Monday, June 15, at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room.