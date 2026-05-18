Spear named NWC POY, Schwab COY
VW independent sports
Lincolnview’s Lainey Spear has piled up some impressive numbers this spring, which caught the attention of conference coaches. In balloting done by NWC, Spear, Lincolnview’s only softball senior, was named NWC Player of the Year. Playing in all 23 games and counting, Spear is batting .541 with 40 hits, including 18 singles, 10 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. She has 47 RBIs and holds school records for career home runs and RBIs.
For the third straight season, Lincolnview’s Eric Schwab has been named NWC Coach of the Year. It’s also the fourth time in five seasons he’s earned the honor.
Joining Spear on the All-NWC first team is teammate Ila Hughes, who was last year’s NWC Player of the Year, and a pair of freshmen, Emme Stevens and Ansley Schwab. Another freshman, Bella Hire was named second team All-NWC, while classmate Avery Hoaglin and junior Kassidy Hammons were named honorable mention All-NWC.
Crestview’s Dakota Thornell was named first team All-NWC and teammates Kaci Gregory and Violet Dirr were named second team all conference. Alli Thatcher and Kylie Williams were named honorable mention All-NWC.
First Team All-NWC
Lainey Spear, Sr., Lincolnview
Ila Hughes, So., Lincolnview
Carolyn Mueller, Sr., Delphos Jefferson
Dakota Thornell, Sr., Crestview
Erianne Heffner, Sr., Columbus Grove
Harper Friesner, So., Allen East
Emme Stevens, Fr., Lincolnview
Corie Schneiders, Fr., Lima Central Catholic
Elise Litsey, Jr., Spencerville
Macy Schaadt, Sr., Bluffton
Peyton Worcester, So., Bluffton
Ansley Schwab, Fr., Lincolnview
Second Team All-NWC
Claire Brinkman, Jr., Delphos Jefferson
Kaci Gregory, Jr., Crestview
Dakota Dunn, Sr Columbus Grove
Bronwyn Schaefer, Sr., Allen East
Sondra Clum, Sr., Allen East
Hailey Hittle, Sr., Spencerville
Violet Dirr, Sr., Crestview
Greta Myers, Jr., Bluffton
Bella Hire, Fr., Lincolnview
Carolina Kill, Sr., Lima Central Catholic
Honorable Mention All-NWC
Ky Eberle, Jr., Delphos Jefferson
Avery Hoaglin, Fr., Lincolnview
Gabriella King, Jr., Spencerville
Kassidy Hammons, Jr., Lincolnview
Sophia Hurley, Sr., Lima Central Catholic
Madie Miller, Jr., Allen East
Alexis Post, So., Spencerville
Karleigh Davis, Sr., Bluffton
Courtney VanMeter, Sr., Lima Central Catholic
Lauren Wireman, Jr., Allen East
Audrey Violet, Sr., Delphos Jefferson
Alli Thatcher, Jr., Crestview
Gianna Lee, Jr., Delphos Jefferson
Kylie Williams, Jr., Crestview
Player of the Year: Lainey Spear, Sr., Lincolnview
Coach of the Year: Eric Schwab, Lincolnview
POSTED: 05/18/26 at 8:09 am. FILED UNDER: Sports