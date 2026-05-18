Spear named NWC POY, Schwab COY

VW independent sports

Lincolnview’s Lainey Spear has piled up some impressive numbers this spring, which caught the attention of conference coaches. In balloting done by NWC, Spear, Lincolnview’s only softball senior, was named NWC Player of the Year. Playing in all 23 games and counting, Spear is batting .541 with 40 hits, including 18 singles, 10 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. She has 47 RBIs and holds school records for career home runs and RBIs.

For the third straight season, Lincolnview’s Eric Schwab has been named NWC Coach of the Year. It’s also the fourth time in five seasons he’s earned the honor.

Lainey Spear is the 2026 NWC softball Player of the Year. Photo submitted

Joining Spear on the All-NWC first team is teammate Ila Hughes, who was last year’s NWC Player of the Year, and a pair of freshmen, Emme Stevens and Ansley Schwab. Another freshman, Bella Hire was named second team All-NWC, while classmate Avery Hoaglin and junior Kassidy Hammons were named honorable mention All-NWC.

Crestview’s Dakota Thornell was named first team All-NWC and teammates Kaci Gregory and Violet Dirr were named second team all conference. Alli Thatcher and Kylie Williams were named honorable mention All-NWC.

First Team All-NWC

Lainey Spear, Sr., Lincolnview

Ila Hughes, So., Lincolnview

Carolyn Mueller, Sr., Delphos Jefferson

Dakota Thornell, Sr., Crestview

Erianne Heffner, Sr., Columbus Grove

Harper Friesner, So., Allen East

Emme Stevens, Fr., Lincolnview

Corie Schneiders, Fr., Lima Central Catholic

Elise Litsey, Jr., Spencerville

Macy Schaadt, Sr., Bluffton

Peyton Worcester, So., Bluffton

Ansley Schwab, Fr., Lincolnview

Second Team All-NWC

Claire Brinkman, Jr., Delphos Jefferson

Kaci Gregory, Jr., Crestview

Dakota Dunn, Sr Columbus Grove

Bronwyn Schaefer, Sr., Allen East

Sondra Clum, Sr., Allen East

Hailey Hittle, Sr., Spencerville

Violet Dirr, Sr., Crestview

Greta Myers, Jr., Bluffton

Bella Hire, Fr., Lincolnview

Carolina Kill, Sr., Lima Central Catholic

Honorable Mention All-NWC

Ky Eberle, Jr., Delphos Jefferson

Avery Hoaglin, Fr., Lincolnview

Gabriella King, Jr., Spencerville

Kassidy Hammons, Jr., Lincolnview

Sophia Hurley, Sr., Lima Central Catholic

Madie Miller, Jr., Allen East

Alexis Post, So., Spencerville

Karleigh Davis, Sr., Bluffton

Courtney VanMeter, Sr., Lima Central Catholic

Lauren Wireman, Jr., Allen East

Audrey Violet, Sr., Delphos Jefferson

Alli Thatcher, Jr., Crestview

Gianna Lee, Jr., Delphos Jefferson

Kylie Williams, Jr., Crestview

Player of the Year: Lainey Spear, Sr., Lincolnview

Coach of the Year: Eric Schwab, Lincolnview