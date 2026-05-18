U.S. 224/Lincoln Highway crash…

One person was transported by ambulance to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital after a two-vehicle accident at U.S. 224 and Lincoln Highway Monday afternoon. The accident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. when a pickup truck apparently ran a stop sign and struck a car that was traveling along U.S. 224. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control at the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer