Chamber to host Neon 90’s concert

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The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is turning up the volume on summer fun with an exclusive VIP experience at this year’s *Boots & Brews: Neon 90’s concert, part of the Van Wert Live Feel Good Friday concert series at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert on Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. The Chamber will offer concessions and a variety of drinks for sale including beer and seltzers.

Guests 21 and older are invited to elevate their night out with a $20 VIP ticket for those who want more comfort, more convenience, and more good vibes. Your VIP ticket includes an exclusive and dedicated VIP section located right next to the stage, putting you in the heart of the action. Relax with reserved seating at one of the VIP tables, eliminating the hassle of bringing your own chair. Each VIP ticket includes two beverages so you can sip and savor the evening in style. Skip the lines as VIP guests receive table service, with drinks and concessions brought directly to you.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Fountain Park, Boots & Brews: Neon 90’s will feature high-energy live music, a colorful atmosphere, and all the nostalgic hits you love from the 90s. The VIP experience adds an extra layer of comfort and exclusivity, making this one summer event you won’t want to miss.

The Chamber thanked event sponsors Tekniplex, Superior Credit Union, Paulding Putnam Electric and Internet, Bridgemill Private Wealth, and Danfoss.

To purchase a VIP ticket click here or use the QR code.

For more information about the event or to learn more about the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce and its community partners, connect with them at 419.238.4390.