Game Con returning to NSCC in July

VW independent staff/submitted information

ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College is bringing back Game Con, “the premier pop culture convention,” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at NSCC’s Archbold campus. The convention is run by Northwest State and NSCC Thunder, the college’s official Esports team. The event is free to attend, and all ages are welcome.

Game Con will feature many events and competitions, some returning and some new. They include a 100-player Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament with a $600 prize pool, a Cosplay Contest with a $500 prize pool, a Pokémon Card Game Tournament Hosted by Checkmate Games with a Pokémon related prizes, and other open activities available to all attendees.

Some of the open activities scheduled for Game Con include:

Artists, vendors, and authors

Various panels

Speedrun challenges every hour

Open console play with Nintendo Switches, PlayStations, and many more consoles

Virtual reality (VR) experiences

Food trucks, Open Lego build stations, and more

Some of the panels scheduled for Game Con include:

Creating a video game in one hour

Dungeons & Dragons character workshop

Comic vs. novel writing

Much more

Additional information, including pre-registration links, photos, etc., is available at GameCon.NorthwestState.edu. Follow NSCC Thunder on social media at Instagram and Facebook for more information about vendors, events, and other Game Con news.