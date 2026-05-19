Hughes no-hits Coldwater at district

VW independent sports

WAPAKONETA — Ila Hughes pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and a pair of walks to lead No. 2 seed Lincolnview to a 5-1 win over No. 5 seed Coldwater in the Division VI district semifinals at Wapakoneta on Tuesday.

Hughes retired nine straight batters in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

The Lancers scored two first inning runs on back-to-back bases loaded walks then in the second inning, a single by Bella Hire plated Emme Stevens and Hughes for a 4-0 lead. Coldwater’s only run came in the top of the fourth on a wild pitch. In the sixth inning, Hire doubled in Lainey Spear for the game’s final run. Hire finished with three of Lincolnview’s seven hits.

Lincolnview (18-6) will face Liberty Center in the district finals at 5 p.m. Thursday at Wapakoneta.