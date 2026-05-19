Leadership in Action Class makes sizable donation

Members of the 2025–2026 Leadership in Action class present a $26,500 donation to the Paulding County Senior Center to help fund the purchase of a wheelchair-accessible van serving local seniors throughout the community. Photo submitted

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PAULDING — The Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the graduation of the 2025–2026 Leadership in Action class following nine months of leadership development, community engagement, and hands-on learning experiences throughout Paulding County.

This year’s class concluded the program by successfully reaching its fundraising goal of $26,500 to help purchase a wheelchair-accessible van for the Paulding County Senior Center.

The van will help local seniors access meals, activities, appointments, and transportation services throughout the region.

Leadership in Action participants spent the past year learning about leadership, communication, teamwork, civic systems, and community collaboration through tours, discussions, service projects, and relationship-building experiences designed to strengthen future leaders throughout Paulding County.

As their class service project, participants partnered with the Paulding County Senior Center and the United Way of Paulding County to help address the growing transportation needs of local seniors.

A special thank you goes to Lora Lyons, Director of United Way of Paulding County, for partnering with this year’s class and helping coordinate sponsorship support for the project. United Way of Paulding County reported that more than $18,100 was raised through sponsorships alone toward the van project.

Additional funds were raised through community-supported events including the Leadership in Action Pistols & Purses raffle and the sold-out Community Lunch fundraiser.

The Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce would also like to sincerely thank the many sponsors, donors, businesses, and community members who helped make the project possible.

Double Platinum Sponsors included The Big 4 LLC Schlegel, United Way of Paulding County, and Oakwood Development.

Platinum Sponsors included Paulding Putnam, Marlin & Associates Financial Services, LLC, CHP Home Care & Hospice, Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405, Mighty Cubes and Dumpsters, Tri-County Roofing & Home Improvement, CORE Ministries, The Gardens of Paulding, Vancrest of Payne, ISPN, and PASS.

Gold Sponsors included Clemens Mobile Welding / JLC Transportation, Cook & Gorrell, Wenninger Seed Service Inc., Herbert E. ORR Company, Kauser Trucking, and New American Reel Company (NARCO).

Silver Sponsors included Elite Embroidery, Innovative Assembly Services LLC, Dilly Door Co, Sally Voirol, George and Beth Scheiner, and Douglas & Joyce Laukhuf.

Bronze Sponsors included Jennifer Ramsier, Stan & Barb Searing, Mansfield Welding Service, LLC, and David Nizen.

Additional thanks go to Ebel’s Butcher Shop for donating the pork for the class’s sold-out Community Lunch fundraiser, as well as Paulding Ace Hardware and McDougal’s Firearms for supporting the Pistols & Purses raffle, and My102.7 for helping to spread the word about this project over the radio.

Graduates of the 2025–2026 Leadership in Action class included Erin Bustos, Luke Burkhart, Devon Elston, Zach Gorrell, Luke Hanenkratt, Blaine Hoffman, Corey Laukhuf, Erin Laukhuf, Caleb Miller, Emily Schlegel, Stacy Schnipke, Jessica Stechschulte, Tricia Taylor, and Tiffany Rockhold.

“This project truly became a countywide community effort,” Chamber official said in a statement. “The support shown by businesses, organizations, volunteers, and community members throughout Paulding County made this possible, and the impact of this van will continue serving local seniors for years to come.”

Leadership in Action is a Chamber-led leadership development initiative designed to strengthen connections, develop local leaders, and encourage community engagement throughout Paulding County.

Individuals interested in participating in future Leadership in Action classes or supporting the program may contact the Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce at 419.399.5215 or visit pauldingchamber.com for more information.