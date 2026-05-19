Patricia A. “Pat” (Lyons) Roberts

Patricia A. “Pat” (Lyons) Roberts, 82, of Van Wert, passed away Monday evening, May 18, 2026, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on January 10, 1944, in Decatur, Indiana, to Herbert D. and Edith (Pancake) Lyons.

Patricia Roberts

Pat attended the Jennings Road Church of Christ in Van Wert. She was a dog lover and cherished all her grandchildren.

Pat is survived by her son, Gregory A. Roberts and his wife, Johnna; three grandchildren, Britni (Heather) Roberts, Kaitlin (Alex) Adam and Joshua (Dustin) Roberts; three step-grandchildren, Kendall (Nick) Germann, Jarrett (Mayleen) Dye and Ryleigh (Nick Radabaugh) Dye; a great-grandchild, Luna Adam; six step-great-grandchildren, Mackena, Jaxon, Elise and Lydia Germann and Violet and Harper Dye, and three brothers, Lester Lyons of Convoy, Leroy (Laura) Lyons of Ohio City and Kerry (Sharon) Lyons of West Liberty.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor David Ray, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Kings Bethel Cemetery, Harrison Township. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.