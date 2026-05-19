Tuesday afternoon accident…

Two pickup trucks collided at the intersection of N. Washington St. and Sycamore St. It occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday and it was determined that the green Ford Ranger was eastbound on Sycamore St. and was struck by a westbound green Dodge pickup that made a left hand turn in front of the Ranger. Both trucks sustained heavy damage and were towed by Hogue Towing. Traffic on N.Washington Street was maintained by the city police at a slow pace during the investigation. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer