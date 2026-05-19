VWCF announces 2026 ELEVATE program

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation is launching another year of ELEVATE, a dynamic program designed to strengthen and support local nonprofit organizations.

ELEVATE is designed to help nonprofits grow stronger and more confident in their work. Through expert-led sessions, participants gain practical tools they can put into action right away, while also connecting with other organizations to share ideas and build relationships across the community.

In partnership with the Ohio Association of Nonprofit Organizations (OANO), the program includes four in-person workshops held monthly from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month from June through September at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert. This year’s workshop dates are June 18, July 16, August 20, and September 17.

Workshop sessions will cover topics including responsible AI fundamentals, board leadership and engagement, grant writing, and non-profit governance essentials.

Participation in ELEVATE is free for eligible organizations, though registration is required. Eligible organizations must be a 501c3 nonprofit or Giving Tuesday fund serving Van Wert County. Organizations may send up to two representatives per session and are welcome to rotate attendees throughout the series based on who would benefit most from each topic.

Participating Giving Tuesday organizations are encouraged to take part in ELEVATE. Organizations with representatives who attend all four sessions will qualify for an additional five percent match on Giving Tuesday donations, up to $500.

To register, contact VWCF Director of Philanthropy, Laney Nofer, at laney@vanwertcountyfoundation.org or call 419.238.1743.