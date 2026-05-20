Baseball: Knights win, Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Crestview 6 Toledo Christian 3

CONVOY — Zaine Cereghin helped seventh seeded Crestview get off to a good start and the Knights advanced to the Division VI sectional championship game with a 6-3 semifinal win over No. 8 seed Toledo Christian on Wednesday.

Cereghin’s two-RBI single in the first inning plated Luke Sawmiller and Huxley Grose and the Knights enjoyed the lead for the entire game. The Eagles got on the board in the second inning with an RBI single by C Kirsch, but Crestview answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning, including a two out RBI single by Denver McDougall that allowed Cash Hammons to score, which increased the lead to 4-1. Sawmiller singled and knocked in Jace Wehner in the fourth and sixth innings. Toledo Christian’s remaining two runs came in fifth.

Sawmiller went 3-of-4 at the plate with two RBIs. On the mound, Owen Hecker allowed five hits over 5.1 innings with four strikeouts and a walk, while Braxtyn Couts pitched the remainder of the game and gave up a single hit.

The Knights will travel to Hamler to face No. 2 seed Patrick Henry in the sectional championship game at noon on Saturday.

Delphos St. John’s 10 Lincolnview 1

DELPHOS — In a rematch of a weekend game, Delphos St. John’s turned the tables and defeated Lincolnview 10-1 in a regular season game on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays plated three runs in the first and led 3-1. Lincolnview’s run came when Grant Zielke singled home Holden Price. The big blow came in the third, when Delphos St. John’s scored five runs to increase the lead to 8-1. The remaining two runs were scored in fifth.

Zielke had two of Lincolnview’s six hits, while Cam Elwer, Logan Duncan and Aidan Swick each had two hits for the Blue Jays. Andrew Elwer earned the complete game win with two strikeouts and four walks.

Lincolnview (18-5) will play at Coldwater today.