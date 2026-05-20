Cast revealed for Youth Theatre play
VW independent staff/submitted information
The cast has been announced for the Van Wert Civic Theatre’s first Youth Theatre production, Murder on the Monkey Express!, directed by Grace Doctor. Packed with comedy, chaos, suspicious passengers, and one unforgettable monkey, this hilarious whodunit rolls into town June 4–7.
Audiences can expect an evening full of twists, laughs, and over-the-top characters as a talented young performers bring this wild mystery to life aboard the most unusual train ride ever imagined. From detectives and chefs to sheriffs and secretive travelers, everyone’s a suspect on the Monkey Express.
The Cast
Herbie Hampton — Marcus Kerns
Greta Gibbons — Annabelle Harvey
Conductor — Nora Eddy
Mystery Reader — Jettie Rammel
Sheriff Jessie Jane Johnson — Lily Schnipke
Adam — Bing Rammel
Vicki Vitrolla — Willow Sheets
Bertram — Grayson Baker
Bernard — Mox Sinn
Monkey — Adeline English
Vanessa Vanes — Sophia Berryman
Chef Barb — Reese Miller
Chef Bernadette — Adeline McComas
Wade Watson — Kaden Hurley
Dr. Alexandria Ashworth — Jettie Rammel
Maverick — Nora Hillery
Monkowski — Jon Caldwell
Flight Attendant Max Hanson — Jacob McComas
Sergeant Jones — Colby Tyas
Agatha — Olivia Welch
Monika — Magnolia Zeigler
Violet Valentine — Layla Norton
Brittany — Natalie Caldwell
Brianna — Leena Shaffer
Stage Manager: Max Kaiser
Showtimes June 4-6 will be at 7:30 p.m. June 7 will be a Sunday matinee, starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for just $10 at vwct.org, calling the box office at 419.238.9689.
POSTED: 05/20/26 at 8:29 pm. FILED UNDER: News