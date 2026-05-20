Cast revealed for Youth Theatre play

VW independent staff/submitted information

The cast has been announced for the Van Wert Civic Theatre’s first Youth Theatre production, Murder on the Monkey Express!, directed by Grace Doctor. Packed with comedy, chaos, suspicious passengers, and one unforgettable monkey, this hilarious whodunit rolls into town June 4–7.

Audiences can expect an evening full of twists, laughs, and over-the-top characters as a talented young performers bring this wild mystery to life aboard the most unusual train ride ever imagined. From detectives and chefs to sheriffs and secretive travelers, everyone’s a suspect on the Monkey Express.

The Cast

Herbie Hampton — Marcus Kerns

Greta Gibbons — Annabelle Harvey

Conductor — Nora Eddy

Mystery Reader — Jettie Rammel

Sheriff Jessie Jane Johnson — Lily Schnipke

Adam — Bing Rammel

Vicki Vitrolla — Willow Sheets

Bertram — Grayson Baker

Bernard — Mox Sinn

Monkey — Adeline English

Vanessa Vanes — Sophia Berryman

Chef Barb — Reese Miller

Chef Bernadette — Adeline McComas

Wade Watson — Kaden Hurley

Dr. Alexandria Ashworth — Jettie Rammel

Maverick — Nora Hillery

Monkowski — Jon Caldwell

Flight Attendant Max Hanson — Jacob McComas

Sergeant Jones — Colby Tyas

Agatha — Olivia Welch

Monika — Magnolia Zeigler

Violet Valentine — Layla Norton

Brittany — Natalie Caldwell

Brianna — Leena Shaffer

Stage Manager: Max Kaiser

Showtimes June 4-6 will be at 7:30 p.m. June 7 will be a Sunday matinee, starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for just $10 at vwct.org, calling the box office at 419.238.9689.