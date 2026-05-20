Elks donation…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $500 to the Van Wert Youth Baseball Association for the 2026 season. The money will be used to sponsor a team. With the financial help from sponsors, youth ages 8-12 are able to travel and play teams within a tri-county area. On an average they have six teams and over 80 kids who are able to participate in the program. The Elks are known for their support of youth activities not only within Van Wert County but across the nation as well. Shown above are Val Mullins, Lodge Youth Activities Chair and Ben Price, Van Wert Youth Baseball President. Photo submitted