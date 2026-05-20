Lincolnview BOE honors retirees, hears various updates

Lincolnview retirees Christie Wendel, Ruth Brotherwood and Marsha Weldy were honored during Wednesday night’s school board meeting. A fourth retiree, Kay Mohr, was not at the meeting but was recognized as well. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education and administrators took some time during Wednesday’s monthly meeting to honor three staff members who are retiring.

Elementary cross categorical intervention specialist Ruth Brotherwood (three years), elementary library aide Marsha Weldy (four years) and STEM teacher Christie Wendel (27 years) were praised by Superintendent Jeff Snyder and principals Nita Meyer and Brad Mendenhall and ach one was presented with a plaque. A four retiring employee, high school secretary Kay Mohr (30 years) was not at the meeting, but will also receive a plaque.

Much of Wednesday’s agenda centered around personnel matters, but the board handled other agenda items, heard reports and enjoyed a pair of other presentations – the fourth grade “wax museum” and one by fifth graders who shared their recent market day projects.

During his monthly report, Snyder told the board that the end user of the data center should be named soon. After the announcement is made, Snyder said negotiations will begin with the end user about benefits for the school district, where the data center will be located.

Among the agenda items given approval Wednesday night: a “then and now” purchase order to Ridge Township for $6,842.96 for stone for the base of the new playground, and another for $24,480 to Smith’s Home Improvement and Repair LLC for removing all mulch, playground equipment and adding additional stone to develop the new base for the new elementary playground. Snyder said the playground should be finished by July 1.

The board also approved:

Elementary and junior high/high school yearbooks for the upcoming school year.

A three year computer service agreement with Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services

The list of graduates retroactive to Sunday’s commencement ceremony.

Membership renewal with the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council.

A Lincolnview FFA retreat at Hocking Hills State Park July 20-22.

Personal service contracts and supplemental contracts for varsity head coaches for the 2026-2027 school year were approved by the board including Brett Hammons, boys golf and boys basketball; Matt Landgon, cross country and track; Briana Geiger, girls golf; JaNahn Evans, volleyball; Robert Balyeat, wrestling; Kyle Williams, girls basketball, Eric Schwab, softball and Eric Fishpaw, baseball. Other coaching contracts approved by the board included Andy Breese, varsity boys basketball assistant; Austin Leeth, junior varsity boys basketball; Dave Koverman, ninth grade boys basketball; Cal Evans, eighth grade boys basketball; Jarred Sawyer, junior high wrestling; Lawrence Slygh, assistant wrestling; Megan Ryan, assistant volleyball; Sydney Tonuc, junior varsity volleyball; Kerstin Davis, seventh grade volleyball; Deb Stetler, junior varsity girls basketball; Emillee Hostetter, eighth grade volleyball; Grey Byrum and Allison Hammons, junior high cross country.

Along the lines of athletics, the board approved a list of summer athletic team camps.

The board also approved a lengthy list of contracts for various advisory roles and Saturday/Wednesday school, along with one, two and three year, plus continuing contracts for certified and classified staff. A four year contract was approved for Josh McElroy, computer network technician.

Board members accepted and a pair of resignations – Holden Cheek (custodian), Johnelle Pohlman (part time cook).

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m. in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.