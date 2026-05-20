Martz awarded Rotary Club scholarship

VW independent staff/submitted information

A graduating senior from Vantage Career Center has been selected as a recipient of a Van Wert Rotary Foundation Scholarship. Felicia Martz ecently signed on with the Army National Guard and represents the type of leadership, commitment, and service that aligns closely with Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self.

The scholarship award provides $1,000 annually and is renewable for up to four years, totaling $4,000 in support of Martz’s continued educational journey and future goals. Through its scholarship program, the Van Wert Rotary Club recognizes students who demonstrate strong character, leadership, community involvement, and a commitment to making a difference.

Van Wert Rotary Club President Andy Czajkowski presented Felicia Martz with the Rotary Foundation Scholarship. Photo submitted

Van Wert Rotary President Andy Czajkowski presented the scholarship and congratulated Felicia on her achievement and future service.

“Felicia has already demonstrated a willingness to serve others through her commitment to the Army National Guard,” Czajkowski said. “Rotary is honored to support students who strive to lead, serve, and make a positive impact in their communities. We are excited to see all she accomplishes.”

Van Wert Rotary has long supported area students through its scholarship program, encouraging young leaders to continue serving their communities while pursuing higher education, technical training, and career.