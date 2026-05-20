Shirley Ann Short

Shirley Ann Short, 88, of Van Wert, died at 2:40pm on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born March 30, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, to Herbert and Lonie (McGuire) Wilson. She married Ralph L. Short.

Shirley Short

Shirley was a receptionist at R.T.A. in Dayton for many years.

She was a member of Wesley Church in Van Wert. Shirley enjoyed crafts, reading, playing cards and wintering in Florida. She also enjoyed vacationing and camping with Ralph for many years and spending time on her family farm in Adams County, Ohio.

Shirley is survived by 2 children, Tina Day of Convoy and George “Joey” (Kathy) Wilson Jr. of Dayton; four grandchildren, Brittany (Derek) Horner, Julian Leslie (Erin) Norwood, Jeffery Haws and Jennifer Haws; two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Bryce Horner, and a sister, Linda Chapman of Miamisburg, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; a brother, George Leslie Wilson Sr., and two sisters, Charlotte Gebhart and Barbara Carder.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28 at Trissel Cemetery, New Lebanon, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.