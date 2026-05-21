Defendants appear for hearings in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

Three sentencing hearings for intervention in lieu of conviction violations were among the hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

After violating the terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction, Jeremy Dunbar, 29, of Van Wert, was re-sentenced to an additional two years of intervention in lieu on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth degree felonies. He was ordered to undergo a substance abuse and mental health assessment and any treatment and was ordered to pay court costs.

After faiing intervention in lieu of conviction, Logan Linton, 33, of Van Wert, was re-sentenced to up to six months at Correctional Treatment Facility in Toledo for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was also sentenced to three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 100 hours of community service. In addition, he must seek and maintain employment, undergo a mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

After failing intervention in lieu of conviction, Haley Capetillo, 25, of Van Wert, was re-sentenced to three years of community control and was ordered to report to Harper Residential Treatment by May 29 for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She will serve 30 days in jail at a later date, just undergo a mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and was ordered to pay costs.

In three separate and unrelated cases, three defendants changed their respective pleas.

Anthony Brandolini, 36, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. July 22.

Abbey Eutsler, 39, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 22.

Jordan Frazier, 33, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information for disorderly conduct, a fourth degree misdemeanor. She was then sentenced to three days in jail and was given credit for three days already served. She was also ordered to pay court costs.