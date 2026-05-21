District champions!

Just call them district champions. Lincolnview captured a Division VI district championship with a 3-0 win over Fairview Thursday at Wapakoneta. Ila Hughes held the Apaches in check by scattering four hits and striking out 12. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, when the Lancers scored two runs on a pair of errors. In the sixth Makayla Marsee singled home Kassidy Hammons. Lincolnview (19-6) will face Patrick Henry in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bowling Green State University. Photo submitted