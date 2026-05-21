Friday night concert moved to the NPAC

VW independent staff

Due to the weather forecast, Friday’s Van Wert Area Community Concert Band performance has been moved from Fountain Park to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the free concert will begin at 7 p.m.

The band is directed by Richard Sherrick and features members from Van Wert, Ohio City, Delphos, Convoy, Chat, Middle Point, Spencerville, Celina and Rockford. Music performed at the concert will include several Patriotic selections celebrating the U.S.A.‘s 250th anniversary.