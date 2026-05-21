Klopfenstein provides sponsor testimony

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein and Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Twp.) this week provided sponsor testimony before the Ohio House Transportation Committee on House Bill 773, legislation aimed at increasing access to E15 fuel across Ohio Turnpike service plazas while supporting Ohio agriculture and domestic energy production.

House Bill 773 would require the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to develop a plan for the installation and distribution of E15 fuel at Turnpike service plazas prior to July 2027 and include those findings in its annual comprehensive financial report.

Roy Klopfenstein

The legislation also directs the Commission to enter contracts with E15 distributors by July, 2027 and ensure E15 pumps are placed comparably or adjacent to traditional gasoline pumps for consumer convenience.

“House Bill 773 is about making Ohio a leader in fuel production and ensuring we capitalize on industries built by Ohio workers and Ohio farmers,” Representative Klopfenstein said. “Expanding E15 availability strengthens our agricultural economy, supports domestic energy production, and gives consumers more affordable choices at the pump.”

In addition to expanding E15 access, House Bill 773 also requires the Commission to conduct a feasibility study and cost analysis regarding biodiesel fuel infrastructure at Turnpike service plazas. The bill further authorizes the Commission to pursue federal grants related to alternative fuel infrastructure in order to reduce costs and maximize outside funding opportunities.

“Ohio is one of the nation’s leading agricultural and ethanol-producing states, yet many Ohioans still have limited access to E15 fuel,” Representative Williams said. “This legislation helps connect consumers with a cleaner, more affordable fuel option while directly supporting Ohio farmers, ethanol producers, and rural communities.”

House Bill 773 awaits further consideration before the committee.