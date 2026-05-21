Robert Gene Mefferd

Robert Gene Mefferd, 87, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday morning, May 20, 2026, at The Van Wert Manor.

He was born on March 28, 1939, in Convoy to William Frank and Bertha (Adams) Mefferd. Robert married Eunice Rafert on December 16, 1961.

Robert Mefferd

Bob grew up on a farm in Convoy. He graduated from Crestview High School in 1957. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1958, serving as a dental technician in Nebraska and Goose Bay Labrador, attaining the rank of Airman First Class before returning to the family farm in 1966.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bertha (Adams) Mefferd, his sister, Diana (Mefferd) Rogers, and his in-laws, Wilfred and Johanna (Kohlmeier Rafert) Buuck.

He is survived by his wife, Eunice Mefferd of Van Wert; son Mark (Melissa) Mefferd; son David (Tina) Mefferd; daughter Amy (Bob) Gingerich; daughter Christine (Tom) Struckmeyer; 15 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Redeemer Lutheran Church south of Convoy. Family and friends will be received from 8-10 a.m. prior to the service.

Preferred memorials: CHP Home Care and Hospice, Redeemer Lutheran Church, or the donor’s choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert.