Stoller at districts…

Van Wert’s Zach Stoller competed at the Division II tennis district on Thursday and the junior opened with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Eian Etchill of Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic, then recorded Cooper Brokaw 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. However, Henrique Marson of Ottawa Hills ended Stoller’s season in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-1. Stoller, who was named second team All-District, is pictured with head coach Mitch Price and Mark Verville. Photo provided