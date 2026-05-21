Story swapping, buffet meal enjoyed

Submitted information

Central Insurance retirees and guests met on April 29, for their monthly luncheon at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. The group settled in with their favorite buffet choices and spent the afternoon catching up, sharing stories, and enjoying an easygoing meal together.

This month’s attendees included (bottom row, left to right): Patty Kiehl, Sue Karst, Paula Giessler, Vivian Langhals, Dorothy Helmke, Kay Sluterbeck, and Grace Haselman. Back row, left to right: Doug Watson, Val Sluterbeck, Deb Boroff, Chuck White, Ruth Ricker, Loren Shindeldecker, Sharon Baer, Terry Knebel, and Dewaine Johnson.

Central Insurance retirees enjoyed their monthly luncheon last month. Photo submitted

The conversation was lively, the laughter came naturally, and a few stayed afterward for some friendly card games.

The next retirees’ luncheon will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. Chuck White will be giving a presentation titled “Why You Should Own an Electric Car.” All Central retirees and their guests are invited to join in for good food, good company, and another enjoyable afternoon together.