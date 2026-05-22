2026 Quilt Show to be held in June

Submitted information

PAULDING — The Paulding County History Museum is excited to announce its 2026 Quilt Show, continuing a cherished local tradition celebrating the artistry, craftsmanship, and history of quilting in Paulding County.

Now in its second year at the museum, the event carries forward a long-running quilt show tradition originally started by the Patchwork Pals, a sewing and quilting group from Paulding County Hospital, which was previously held during the Flat Rock Fall Festival. Visitors will enjoy a beautiful display of traditional, modern, and artistic quilts showcased throughout the museum.

The free event will run Monday, June 8 through Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Paulding County History Museum, located at 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding. In addition to the quilt show, the entire museum will be open for visitors to explore and enjoy throughout the week.

This beautiful quilted wall hanging will be raffled during the 2026 Quilt Show at the Paulding County History Museum. The piece was generously donated by Red Barn Quiltery of Monroeville, Indiana, with raffle proceeds helping support museum programming and events during Quilt Show week. Photo submitted

Special programming during the week will include a presentation from Threads of Love, a quilting ministry from Westgate Chapel, on Saturday, June 13 at 1 p.m. The group will share the story behind their ministry and how quilting is used to support and encourage others through handmade gifts.

Guests will also have opportunities to participate in several raffles throughout the week, including daily quilt and sewing package giveaways. Tickets will also be available for purchase for a chance to win a beautiful quilted wall hanging donated by Red Barn Quiltery of Monroeville, Indiana, with the winning ticket to be drawn on Saturday, June 13.

Community members who would like to display a quilt during the show are encouraged to participate. Quilt drop-off dates are scheduled for Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about the Quilt Show or quilt submissions, contact Guy Dasher at 419.769.7269 or Jennifer at 419.796.9098.