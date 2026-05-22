Deborah Joanne (Jewell) Leiter

Deborah Joanne (Jewell) Leiter, affectionately known as Deb, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Born on January 24, 1953, she was the daughter of Carol (Wolfcale) and Ernest Jewell, who both preceded her in death. Deb married the love of her life, Jerry B. Leiter, on April 8, 1978, and together they shared 48 years of unwavering devotion, building a life filled with love, partnership, and cherished memories. Jerry will forever hold Deb close in his heart and lovingly cherish her memory.

Deborah Leiter

To know Deb was to know exactly where you stood. She was a fighter who laid down the law and didn’t mess around – it was “her way or the highway,” and her family respected and loved her for it.

Beneath that protective, no-nonsense exterior was a heart completely devoted to her family; as proven from day one when she became the bonus parent to Jerry’s four children, Stacie M. (Bob) Lippi, Michele L. (Bill) Bird, Lisa R. Dunn, and Jeremy B. Leiter, who will all miss her dearly. Some of her happiest moments were spent camping with her grandchildren and having the rare, beautiful privilege of watching them raise children of their own. She was a beloved grandmother to 10 grandchildren, Danielle L. (Nate) Myers, Brittany M. (Jake) Sherman, Christian G.A. Stickney, Heather L. (Desmond) Frost, Angel M. (Ryan) Masters, Tyler D. Dunn, Jasni Gardner, Jordon B. (Nikki) Leiter, Josh M. (Kershin) Leiter, and Joel Leiter, as well as a beautiful generation of great-grandchildren. Deb also leaves behind her sisters, Penny (Jewell) Roberts and Joette Jewell, as well as several nieces and nephews with whom she always enjoyed spending time.

Deb found joy in life’s simple pleasures – tending to her plants and flowers, crafting, getting lost in a good book, and watching reality crime shows that always gave her a good laugh. She also had a caring heart and a deep love for helping others.

Long before facing her own illness, Deb touched many lives through her work at several restaurants in Van Wert. She later devoted herself to caring for the elderly, working for many years at Lincolnway Nursing Home before becoming a home health aide, where her compassion and kindness continued to make a difference in the lives of others.

She was reunited in faith with those who preceded her in death: her parents, Carol and Ernest; her grandson, Tyler D. Dunn; her brothers, Delbert E. Jewell, Donald E. Jewell, and Clyde A. Jewell; her brother-in-law, Clark B. Roberts and her sister, Cynthia A. (Jewell) Kline.

There will be a celebration of life held at her home at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.