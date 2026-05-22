Memorial Day holiday information

VW independent staff

Monday is Memorial Day, a federal holiday. Local, state and federal governement offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. There will be no mail delivery and trash pickup will be delayed by one day.

Van Wert American Legion Post 178 will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Woodlan Cemetery. It’s open to the public and after the ceremony, everyone is invited to a light lunch at Post 178 on W. Main St. If there’s inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at Post 178.

Ohio City American Legion Harvey Lewis Post 346 will hold its Memorial Day Service at Woodlawn Cemetery Veterans Memorial in Ohio City at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The Van Wert Community Concert Band, under the direction of Richard Sherrick, will perform starting at 10 a.m. Those attending should bring bring lawn chairs. Following the program, food will be served in the Ohio City Community Building/Legion Post at Fireman’s Park. Everyone is welcome. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Community Building.