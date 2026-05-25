Celebrating a community cornerstone

By Quincy Thompson

As the Niswonger Performing Arts Center prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027, Van Wert LIVE is inviting the community to reflect on nearly two decades of unforgettable performances, shared memories, and magical moments that have helped define entertainment in Van Wert.

Since opening its doors in 2007, the Niswonger has welcomed hundreds of artists, performers, comedians, Broadway productions, symphonies, and community events to its stage. What began as a bold vision for the community has grown into one of Northwest Ohio’s premier destinations for live entertainment.

Now, as preparations begin for the 20th anniversary season, Van Wert LIVE wants to hear directly from the people who have filled the seats, applauded the performances, and helped make the last 19 years so meaningful.

Over the years, milestone anniversaries have brought memorable celebrations to the Niswonger stage. For the 10th anniversary, audiences experienced the legendary Bernadette Peters alongside the world-renowned Boston Pops. Five years later, the 15th anniversary featured Marie Osmond performing with the Lima Symphony Orchestra in a special evening that celebrated the arts and community spirit of Van Wert.

Marie Osmond and Trace Adkins are two of the many performers who have shared their talents at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Photos submitted

But beyond the nationally recognized names and standing ovations, the real story of the Niswonger has always been the memories created inside the theater.

For some, it was their child’s first live performance. For others, it was a date night, a family tradition, or a concert that brought back memories from decades ago. Thousands of moments have unfolded beneath the theater lights over the past 19 years, helping shape the Niswonger into more than just a venue, it has become part of the community’s story.

“As we begin thinking about our 20th anniversary season, we really want this celebration to belong to the community,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert LIVE. “The Niswonger exists because of the incredible support of this region over the last two decades. We would love to hear what performances people remember most, what experiences impacted them, and who they would love to see take the stage in Van Wert during this milestone season.”

Van Wert LIVE is encouraging community members to offer ways to commemorate 20 years. Share a favorite performance or memory from the past 19 years. What artists or productions would you love to see in Van Wert? Share a special story connected to the Niswonger. What ideas do you have for celebrating the 20th anniversary season in 2027?

Community feedback will help shape conversations and ideas as Van Wert LIVE prepares for what could become one of the most exciting seasons in the theater’s history.

To share memories, artist suggestions, or anniversary ideas, community members can fill out the form at www.vanwertlive.com/news/survey-1

As the Niswonger looks toward its next chapter, one thing remains clear: the story of the theater has never just been about what happens on stage. It has always been about the people who gather inside it.