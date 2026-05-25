Crestview Knights fall on walk-off hit

VW independent sports

HAMLER — Crestview’s baseball season came to a heartbreaking end in the Division VI sectional title game on Monday, as the Knights fell to No. 2 seed Patrick Henry 6-5.

The No. 7 seed Knights (7-11) gave the Patriots all they could handle. Crestview led 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, but Patrick Henry scored three runs to tie the game. A single by Braxtyn Couts scored Zaine Cereghin in the top of the seventh and gave the Knights a 5-4 lead, but the Patriots tied the game 5-5 on an RBI single by Mack Hieber. After that, Jackson Neienburg’s RBI single provided the walk-off win.

Crestview’s first run came in the second inning when Jace Wehner doubled home Couts. Patrick Henry tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third, but a two-RBI single by Owen Heckler put the Knights ahead 3-1. Conner Hammons belted a solo homer in the sixth to increase Crestview’s lead to 4-1.

Despite the loss, first year head coach Kole Rolesten found a silver lining.

Denver McDougall and Evin Brincefield each finished with two hits for Crestview.

“Our guys stayed the course and kept getting better,” he said. “I’m proud of their effort and growth.”