Help clear the Humane Society shelter

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society is urgently asking for the community’s help after reaching beyond-capacity levels at the shelter. The organization is currently caring for 26 dogs and more than 50 cats, with every kennel full and cat housing areas overflowing.

To help relieve overcrowding and place animals into loving homes faster, all adoption fees are currently being waived with an approved application for a limited time.

“More animals continue to come through our doors every week, and we simply do not have the space,” said Van Wert County Humane Society Board Secretary Kirsten Barnhart. “These pets deserve safe, loving homes, and we are asking the community to step up during this critical time.”

The Van Wert County Humane Society has plenty of dogs and cats looking for a new home. Adoption fees are being waived with an approved application. VWCHS photos

In addition to encouraging adoptions, the Humane Society is urging pet owners to help prevent the crisis from worsening by practicing responsible pet ownership, including:

Spaying and neutering pets

Microchipping pets so they can be returned home quickly if lost

Promptly reclaiming pets brought into the shelter

The shelter continues to host $20 microchip clinics throughout the year and offers information on upcoming low-cost cat spay and neuter clinics at vwchs.org/events.

Community members interested in adopting can stop by the shelter or submit an application online at vwchs.org/adopt. Adoptable pets can also be viewed at vwchs.org/adopt-a-pet.