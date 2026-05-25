Memorial Day: remembering the meaning of the day

Paul Hoverman plays Taps on his trumpet, while American Legion Post 178 Past Commander Bill Marshall offers a salute. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Memorial Day – to some, it’s an extended weekend, a time for road trips, family gatherings, barbeques etc. To others, it has a different meaning, one that must not be forgotten.

During Monday’s Van Wert American Legion Post 178 Memorial Day ceremony at Woodland Cemetery, Past Commander Bill Marshall noted that while gatherings and cookouts and other plans are fine, it’s important to remember those freedoms were guaranteed and rendered with the sacrifices of many lives lost.

Marshall, a United States Air Force and Vietnam veteran, was the designated speaker during Monday’s brief ceremony, which was well attended on a somewhat cool and crisp morning.

“We must continue to remember the unseen and unspoken wounds of soldiers who return and carry those wounds in silence,” he said. “Keep them in your prayers along with the mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, wives and children of a fallen soldier who gave their life for our freedom. To them we give our undying gratitude.”

“Those veterans who served our country wrote a blank check for their service up to and including their own life to keep our country safe and free,” he added.

Marshall, who was born and raised in Van Wert, recalled his first visit to Woodland Cemetery.

“I can remember coming with my parents when I was six years old,” he said. “I remember we were going to visit our family’s plot and the plethora of flags that were waving and I said to my dad ‘dad, what’s going on?’ and he explained to me what that was all about – about the people who had given service to their country and this was a way of honoring that service.”

“It’s as clear in my mind as the day I was there and I think I held that inside me for a long time,” he added.

He thanked Legionnaires, Auxialiary and Sons members, along with scouts and others for recently helping to place flags on the graves of approximately 2,100 soldiers at Woodland Cemetery. He noted that with their combined efforts, it took roughly two hours to place all of the flags.

Marshall also explained that Memorial Day was originally called “Decoration Day” with roots that go back approximately 150 years to when Union and Confederate soldiers gathered to decorate the graves of their fellow soldier and remember their service.

“At a certain point in the 20 century, the two Civil War combatants merged their observance into what we now call Memorial Day,” he explained. “It is said that this time honored ceremony of remembering the fallen soldiers goes back to the time of ancient warriors.”

He also touched on Post 178’s efforts to expand the Veterans Park “Walk of Honor”, directly outside the Legion post on W. Main St., noting it has approximately 10 monuments honoring service members from various wars and conflicts, along with first responders.

Mark Ruckhouse delivered the invocation and benediction, and Monday’s ceremony also included the American Legion Riders, music by the Town Creek Brass, the traditional wreath laying, the playing of Taps and a 21-gun salute. Afterward, those in attendance were invited to a luncheon at Post 178.

Other services took place around the area on Monday, including one by Harvey Lewis Post 346 in Ohio City.