Spieles, Kramer address Class of 2026

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

146 Van Wert High School seniors – the Class of 2026 – received their diplomas on Sunday as part of the school’s 155th annual commencement exercise.

The graduating seniors, family members and many others gathered for the 70 minute ceremony held in the Van Wert High School gym. Sunday’s ceremony also featured a pair of student speakers – Class President Grace Spieles and Class Secretary Katie Kramer.

Grace Spieles

Our class has been described in many ways: involved, determined, and spirited, but I think of one phrase that captures who we are perfectly – anchored in the past, focused on the future,” Spieles said. “Our memories have shaped us into the people we are today. We will carry with us Friday night football games, spirit weeks, concerts, dances, classroom laughs, and the moments that turned classmates into lifelong friends. We will remember the teachers who challenged us, encouraged us, and believed in us even when we doubted ourselves.”

“These memories remind us of where we came from and the values that brought us here – hard work, resilience, friendship and cougar pride,” she added. “And although yesterday’s memories may sparkle and gleam, tomorrow is still but a dream, and right here and now you’ve got it made.”

Take all the pictures you can, not to post, but to look back on them and see a life well-lived,” Kramer said to her classmates and those in attendance. “Compliment someone if it comes to mind, because you have no idea how it could change their day, or even their life. Try something new, even if it is likely that you will fail, and then get back up and keep trying. Make new friends everywhere you go and always treat people with respect and kindness.”

“Make sure you set boundaries in life to make sure you are filling your cup, and in turn, filling those of others around you,” she continued. “And finally, say yes to every opportunity that comes your way. You never know what you’ll learn or who you’ll meet that will change your life for the better.

Superintendent Mark Bagley also delivered brief remarks.

“The purpose and end game of the last 13 years are the life lessons learned along the way thru grit and maybe a little failure and success,” he said. “The value of you as a person is not how good you were at these things, but were you a good teammate, did you work hard, and did you have fun along the journey? You matter.”

“Congratuations Van Wert High School seniors, keep on taking care of business and most importantly, don’t stop believing, because the best is yet to come,” he added.

Seven graduates of distinction were recognized during the ceremony – Trevor Dotson, Clayton Fast, Johan Gemmer, Brenna Kimmet, Catherine Kramer, Maria Parrish and Carter Wright. To be considered for the honor, students must be in the top 10 percent of the graduating class, maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.85 or higher, and have completed at least three advanced placement courses.

The class flower was the tulip, the class color was red and the class motto was “You will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory” – Dr. Seuss.