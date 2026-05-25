Zombie history to be featured at meeting

Submitted information

PAULDING — The Paulding County History Museum will hold its annual membership meeting and election of directors at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at the museum in Paulding. The public is cordially invited to attend. The program and meeting are free and open to everyone.

The annual meeting was postponed from February due to an extensive project to upgrade the original electrical system and renovate the 35-year-old kitchen and dining room area.

The program will feature speakers Kim Sutton and Melinda Krick, both past presidents of the museum, who will present “Zombie History: The Local Stories That Refuse to Die.” Zombie History is a term coined by a historian to describe incorrect historical accounts that are repeatedly accepted and passed down through generations as truth. The pair received an enthusiastic response for the same program at the Ohio Local History Alliance’s 11-county northwest regional meeting earlier this spring.

Area residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about Paulding County’s fascinating history and what the museum has planned for 2026. Refreshments will be served after the program. Guests may tour the new kitchen and browse exhibits before and after the meeting.

Upcoming events include a quilt show starting June 8. The museum will be open daily June 8-13 during the county fair, held across the street. Admission is free.

The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding. Regular hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.