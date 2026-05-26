Capturing John Andre…

The Village of Convoy Historical Society invites the public to attend “How Three Militiamen Captured British Major John Andre,” a presentation by Thad Lichtensteiger, at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at the Convoy Opera House. In late September of 1780, three courageous militiamen – Isaac Van Wart, John Paulding, and David Williams – captured British Major John Andre as he carried secret plans to West Point provided by Benedict Arnold. Despite Andre’s offers of substantial bribes, the men refused to betray their cause. Join the Convoy Historical Society to learn more about this dramatic moment in American history and the men whose actions helped shape its course. Admission is free, and all are welcome. The Convoy Opera House is located at 111 S. Main St. Photo submitted