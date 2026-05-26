Clair A. Dudgeon

Clair A. Dudgeon, 88, a lifelong resident of Van Wert County, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Born June 28, 1937, and raised in Glenmore, Clair grew up rooted in the values of family, faith, and hard work—principles that guided him throughout his life.

He was the son of Voyle R. and Audrey E. (Smith) Dudgeon, who preceded him in death. Clair graduated from Wren High School in 1955 and went on to attend the University of Michigan before returning home to operate the family business. In 1959, he began managing Glenmore Farmer’s Grain, a role he held with dedication and integrity until his retirement in 2000.

Clair Dudgeon

On June 11, 1960, Clair married the love of his life, Arlene (Thieme) Dudgeon, and together they built a family grounded in love, laughter, and unwavering support. He is survived by their daughters: Deb (George) Myers of Senoia, Georgia; Karolyn (Mike) Klever of Lebanon, Ohio; Cindy (Gary) Tinnel of Convoy, and Kim (Mike) Dowdy of Van Wert. Clair was immensely proud of his growing family, which includes: 15 grandchildren – Andrew Gibson, Adam (Molly) Klever, Matthew (Sam) Klever, Lucas (Courtney McClutchy) Klever, Jacqueline (Coty) Yarbrough, Nathaniel Mladenovic, Dustan Tinnel, Ashlee (Drew) Featherston, Alexis (Zen) Burdette, Aaron Dowdy, and Amaya Dowdy; two great-grandchildren – Zyrion Burdette, Joseph Klever, and soon to arrive Zeniyah Burdette, two step-grandchildren – Danielle (Eric) Eydam, and Lance (Beth) Myers; six step great-grandchildren – Lauren Eydam, Emily Eydam, Natalie Eydam, Will Eydam, Riley Myers and Maddy Myers, and two bonus grandchildren – Mikeal Linton and Maxx Linton. He is also survived by in-laws, Suzanne Dudgeon, John Merkle, Mike and Anita Miller, Floyd and Jane Thieme, and Sandy Springer, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Clair was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John Dudgeon and Donald Dudgeon, and his sister Barbara Merkle.

Following his retirement from the grain and fertilizer business, Clair continued his lifelong commitment to public service. He served as Van Wert County Commissioner from 2001 to 2012, bringing thoughtful leadership and a steady hand to the community he loved. His service extended across many organizations, often holding offices, including Van Wert County Foundation, Van Wert Rotary Club, the Board of Directors for People’s Bank and Trust, Vantage Joint Vocational Board of Education, the State Board of Education, the Van Wert County Fair Board, and the Gideon’s Society. He also held offices with the Van Wert County Grain Dealers Association, the Van Wert County school board, and Hancock Mutual Insurance Company.

Faith was a cornerstone of Clair’s life. He was a devoted member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy, where he served as treasurer, and a former member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Ohio City, contributing in numerous leadership roles over the years. An engineer at heart, Clair found joy in building, creating, and solving problems. Whether fabricating metal, crafting with wood, or tending to his gardens, he approached every project with curiosity and precision. His most ambitious and cherished endeavor was constructing an all wood Model T, designing the dyes for the wheel spokes, headlamps, and other components, using lumber harvested from the family farm. It stands as a testament to his ingenuity, patience, and craftsmanship.

Clair will be remembered for his steady presence, his generous spirit, and his unwavering devotion to his family and community. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched, the institutions he strengthened, and the family he loved so deeply.

Funeral services for Clair will be at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, with Rev. Steve Shrum officiating. There will be visitation for family and friends from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at the church and one hour ahead of services on Friday.

Preferred memorials: Redeemer Lutheran Church Building Fund, Van Wert County Foundation, or Van Wert Community Health Professionals Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.