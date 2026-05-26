Erick Pifer

Erick Pifer, 84, of Holland, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at the Inn at Freedom Village in Holland.

Erick was born April 21, 1942, in Van Wert.

Erick Pifer

He received his bachelor’s degree from Union College in Kentucky. He was the first of his family to go to college. Erick went on to receive two master’s degrees (education and accounting) before taking a teaching job at Covert High School. After a few years there, he became a professor at Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor. He retired from there in 2017 after 45 years of teaching. Erick loved the Cubs, Coca-Cola, bird watching, and the color red. He was also an avid Lionel Train collector.

Erick was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Refa (Ryan) Pifer, and a sister, Bonnie (Pifer) Morell.

He is survived by his son, Andrew Pifer, and daughter, Abigail Pifer.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Convoy Methodist Church, 207 N. Main St. Rev. Bill Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Convoy.

Preferred memorials: Sarett Nature Center, Benton Center, Michigan.

Arrangements were handled by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home in Holland, Michigan.

Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.