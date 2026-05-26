Mary E. Bowen

Mary E. Bowen, 86, of Van Wert, passed away Monday afternoon, May 25, 2026, at her residence.

Mary was born on August 20, 1939, in Mercer County, to Frederick A. and Evelyn I. (Habegger) Myers. On September 18, 1960, Mary was united in marriage to Roderick K. “Rod” Bowen at Union Evangelical United Brethren Church in Adams County, Indiana.

Mary attended The Chapel in Fort Wayne and was an active member of the Ladies Society of Grace Bible Church in Van Wert. Later in life, she enjoyed her time in Sarasota, Florida, where she embraced her creative and social passions as a member of both the Beading Group and the Oakwood Manor Ladies.

A 1957 graduate of Pleasant Mills High School, Mary was a familiar and trusted face at Van Wert National Bank, where she served as a branch officer from 1972 to 1986. Later, Mary found a meaningful calling at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, guiding local families as a preplanning counselor for 13 years until she retired in 2001. Mary achieved The Circle of Excellence from Forethought Pre-Planning Company multiple times.

Mary loved tending to her landscape and flower gardens. She expressed her artistic talent through interior decorating and a variety of crafts, bringing a touch of beauty to everything she touched. One of Mary’s interests was giving Rod his marching orders.

She is survived by her husband, Rod Bowen of Van Wert; son, Keith A. (Lisa) Bowen of Plainfield, Indiana; son, Dennis L. (Natalie) Bowen of Willshire; brother, Larry W. (Rose) Myers of Decatur, Indiana; sister, Betty J. Mefferd of Huntington, Indiana; brother, David L. (Jane) Myers of Van Wert; grandchildren, Nicholas (Kara) Bowen, Michael (Emily Cremer) Bowen, Brooke (Jacob) Staley, Ashley (Caden) Ringwald, and Whitney (Nathan) Pohlman, and two great-grandchildren, Canaan Staley and Wells Bowen.

She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Rev. Lynn Mefferd.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur with Pastor Steven Howell officiating. Burial will follow at Willshire Cemetery in Willshire.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to The Chapel, Willshire Fire Department or Wren Fire Department.

For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com.