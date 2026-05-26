Nancy Ann (Hilderbrand) Silette

Nancy Ann (Hilderbrand) Silette, 88 , passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Van Crest Long Term Care in Van Wert.

Nancy was born in Star City, West Virginia on July 14, 1937, to Earl and Alice Hilderbrand, who both preceded her in death. After the passing of her mother, Nancy’s dad married Maxine, with whom they had several children. Nancy married Dominick Silette on September 15, 1957. Upon Dominick’s passing in 2021, they had been married for 63 years.

Nancy Silette

Nancy and Dominick owned and operated a small apple orchard and resided in the same home for over 50 years, which was the center of the family. Nancy worked at the Thomas Edison Center for many years with children and adults with special needs. She worked one on one with the participants in the school, the workshop and the retail store when it was still in business. She especially enjoyed the friendships she forged with the other staff, and made lifelong connections.

Nancy enjoyed baking, cooking spaghetti or rigatoni for her family on Sundays, and trying new recipes. She enjoyed reading mysteries and thrillers, listening to the radio, and looking at magazines. Nancy loved being outside and working in her flower garden.

Nancy was a fashionista who loved looking trendy and up to date. She loved shopping and fashion, makeup , perfume and jewelry. She always strived to look her best. Nancy loved her home and everyone enjoyed being there and sitting around the big kitchen table. Her favorite thing to do was decorate, especially for Christmas. She loved her beautiful ornaments and displayed them for all to see and enjoy. Nancy always made each person feel special with many gifts and always had special desserts or foods that she knew each person liked. Nancy always made sure to remember everyone’s birthdays and was a very giving person to her family, friends and neighbors. Nancy was sophisticated, sassy, stubborn and spirited. Her quick whit and intelligence will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was one in a million.

Nancy is survived by her five children; Mark (Cindy) Silette of Van Wert, Ann (Stephen) Darr of Toledo, Pete (Cynthia) Silette of Findlay, Laura (Anthony) Ferrero of Galena, and Philip Silette of Mt. Vernon; 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Nancy is also survived by her sister and best friend, Shirley Hilderbrand of Dearborn, Michigan; sister, Julie Hilderbrand of Morgantown, West Virginia, sister, Bonnie Hidlerbrand of Morgantown; brother, Bob Hilderbrand of Maryland; brother, Steve Hilderbrand of West Virginia, and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Alice and Earl; stepmother, Maxine; her beloved husband Dominick; her beloved son Nickolas, and her siblings, Terry Hilderbrand and Warren Hilderbrand.

A private memorial celebration will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.