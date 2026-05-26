Putman awarded SHIELD scholarship

VW independent sports/submitted information

CONVOY — The SHIELD (Crestview Football Alumni Association) has announced that Crestview High School graduate Liam Putman is the 2026 recipient of the third annual SHIELD scholarship. Liam is the son of Shaun and Shawna Putman. He plans to attend the University of Cincinnati in the fall and will study pre-physical therapy.

As a Crestview football player, Liam played defensive end but also saw significant time at tight end on offense. Putman worked incredibly hard to become a physical leader for the Knights. He earned a reputation as a run-game disruptor and consistently threatened opposing quarterbacks on passing downs. He finished with a team high nine sacks and two fumble recoveries last fall. Offensively, he finished with 38 receptions.

Liam Putman has been named the recipient of this year’s SHIELD award. Wyatt Richardson photo

The members of The SHIELD hope that this $750 scholarship award will help Liam with his educational goals at the University of Cincinnati.

In his application, Liam stressed the importance of hard work in the classroom and on the playing field. He credited his parents, coaches, and teammates for helping him learn to become disciplined. He is dedicated to beginning his academic career at Cincinnati on the right foot and resolves to apply the lessons learned at Crestview in his new endeavors.

The SHIELD (Crestview Football Alumni Association) is committed to supporting the growth and development of Crestview football players at the youth, middle school, and high school levels within the Crestview community. SHIELD members organize fundraisers that develop financial resources that can be directed toward the purchase, maintenance, and development of resources for our youth, middle, and high school programs.

This is the third year of the scholarship for graduating players and managers. Previous SHIELD Scholarship recipients have included Evan Walls (Class of 2024) and Wren Sheets (Class of 2025).

For more information about how you can help with The SHIELD’s mission for Crestview football, contact James Lautzenheiser or Trent Kreischer.