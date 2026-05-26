Real estate transfers 5/18-5/22/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between May 18-22, 2026.

Cheryl B. German, Dale R. German, Dale German to Dale R. German, Cheryl B. German – a portion of Section 26 in Washington Township.

Michael L. Reindel, Karen A. Reindel, Karen Reindel to Karen A. Reindel – a portion of Section 28 in Washington Township.

Karen A. Reindel, Michael L. Reindel to Mark 1958 LLC – a portion of Section 28 in Washington Township.

Ryan M. Jennings, Lisa A. Pierce, Lisa A. Jennings to Hunter Adams – Van Wert inlots, lot 514.

Estate of Louise E. Van Horn, estate of Louise Evelyn Van Horn to Wynn I Van Horn – Delphos inlots, lot 268.

Wynn I Van Horn to Kevin L. Mohler – Delphos inlots, lot 268.

Estate of Ruth E. Frysinger, estate of Ruth E. Frysinger EX, Calandra D. Gregory EX to Dalton W. Schmersal, Abbie N. Schmersal – Van Wert inlots, lot 1527.

Jean M. Elder, Jean M. Brown to Davanne D. Davis, Matthew Davis – a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township.

Monroe L. Murphy, Vicki Jayne Murphy to Bryan E. Eubanks, Callie J. Eubanks – a portion of Section 18 in Liberty Township.

Libby Ann Eastridge to Monroe L. Murphy, Vicki J. Murphy – Ohio City inlots, lot 460.

Patrick A. Taylor, Marla Taylor to Patrick A. Taylor, Marla Taylor – Middle Point inlots, lot 84.

Estate of John R. Cox to Lisa Renée Cox – Van Wert inlots, lot 1175.

Chris L. Amweg, Jeffery R. Amweg, Jeff Amweg to Timothy R. Dull, Karen A. Dull – Ohio City inlots, lot 544.

Kroeger Brothers Rentals LLC to John Greg Brake – Van Wert inlots, lot 604.

Nieman Family Living Trust, Nieman Family Living Trust TR, Julia Nieman Perkins TR to Generation Development LLC – a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Joyce Kaye Schneider, Cheryl Loy ADM, estate of Joyce Kaye Schneider ADM to R3 Farms LLC – a portion of Section 23 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 23 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 23 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 23 in Ridge Township.

Gayle D. Holdgreve Trust, Gayle D. Holdgreve Trust TR to Gayle D. Holdgreve – a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 20 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 20 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 22 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 26 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 27 in Washington Township.

Gayle D. Holdgreve, Dean H. Holdgreve to Holdgreve Land Holdings LLC –

a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 20 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 20 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 22 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 26 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 27 in Washington Township.

Gayle D. Holdgreve, Dean H. Holdgreve to Holdgreve Cattle LLC – a portion of Section 27 in Washington Township.

Gayle D. Holdgreve, Dean H. Holdgreve to Holdgreve Grain Systems LLC – a portion of Section 27 in Washington Township.

Gayle D. Holdgreve, Dean H. Holdgreve to Holdgreve Farm Equipment LLC – a portion of Section 26 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 27 in Washington Township.

Dean H. Holdgreve Trust, Dean H. Holdgreve Trust TR to Dean H. Holdgreve – a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 20 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 20 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 22 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 26 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 27 in Washington Township.

Dean H. Holdgreve, Gayle D. Holdgreve to Holdgreve Land Holdings LLC – a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 20 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 20 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 22 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 26 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 27 in Washington Township.

Dean H. Holdgreve, Gayle D. Holdgreve to Holdgreve Cattle LLC – a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township.

Dean H. Holdgreve, Gayle D. Holdgreve to Holdgreve Grain Systems LLC – a portion of Section 27 in Washington Township.

Dean H. Holdgreve, Gayle D. Holdgreve to Holdgreve Farm Equipment LLC – a portion of Section 26 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 27 in Washington Township.

Mosier Family Trust, Mosier Family Trust TR, Thomas A. Mosier TR, Joyce L. Mosier TR to Mosier Preservation Trust, Mosier Preservation Trust TR, Scott T. Mosier TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 2929; lot 2930.

Cook Beneficiaries Agreement Trust, Cook Beneficiaries Agreement Trust TR, Duane L. Cook TR to Colin P. McHugh – a portion of Section 22 in Pleasant Township.

Straley Custom Homes LLC to Linda Baker – Convoy inlots, lot 509.

Estate of Claudia S. McGhee, estate of Claudia S. McGhee ADM, Earl J. Rice ADM to Alex Mohler – a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township.

Valerie S. Myers Living Trust; Valerie S. Myers Living Trust TR to Larry J. Jewell, Shelly K. Jewell – a portion of Section 14 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 14 in Tully Township.

Jeffery R. Amweg, Chris L. Amweg, Jeff Amweg to Rhonda S. Amweg – Ohio City inlots, lot 545; lot 546.

Scott E. Heffner, Julie M. Heffner, Scott Heffner to Scott E. Heffner, Julie M. Heffner – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 8; Van Wert inlots, lot 3659.

Keaton A. Brenneman Living Trust, Keaton A. Brenneman Living Trust TR, Kristen M. Brenneman Living Trust, Kristen M. Brenneman Living Trust TR to Asher T. Hubble, Harley A. Menke – Van Wert inlots, lot 2483; lot 2484.

Richard B. Davis, Ronda D. Davis to Jeffery A. Collins, Mary E. Collins – a portion of Section 14 in Pleasant Township.

G-III LLC to Utah Properties Trust Agreement, Utah Properties Trust Agreement TR, Shaun A. Putman TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 4598.

Susan Christner to Menno ML Schwartz – a portion of Section 26 in Willshire Township.

Roger W. Rank Revocable Trust, Roger W. Rank Revocable Trust TR, Karen K. Rank Revocable Trust, Karen K. Rank Revocable Trust TR, Ronald E. Rank, Joan E. Rank to Marsh Foundation Inc., the Marsh Foundation Inc. – a portion of Section 9 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 9 in Ridge Township.

Daniel J. Reed, Taylor Vanlandingham to William L. Jenkins, Keri L. Jenkis – Van Wert inlots, lot 483; lot 484.

Robert J. Tamborski, Robert Tamborski to Zachary Norris – Delphos outlots, lot 2.

Keith E. Myers, Pamela J. Myers to Landen E. Couch – Van Wert inlots, lot 2130.

Estate of Virjean A. Looser to Kenneth C. Looser Sr. – Delphos inlots, lot 1287; lot 1288.

Veronica Cuevas, V Cuevas to Troy Barnhart – Van Wert inlots, lot 3113.

Princess T. Schnepp, Alicia L. Elston to Sean Danylchuk, Brandely Danylchuk – Van Wert inlots, lot 691.