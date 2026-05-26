Retire-rehire hearing planned by BOE

Submitted information

The Lincolnview Local School District Board of Education hereby gives public notice in accordance with Sections 3307.353 and 3309.345 of the Ohio Revised Code that Deb Stetler and Sandra Dowdy, who the board of education currently employ as teachers, will be retiring effective June 1, 2026. They are seeking re-employment with Lincolnview Local Schools following their service retirement.

The board of education will hold a public meeting on the issue of re-employing the individuals named above at a meeting to be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall at Lincolnview High School.