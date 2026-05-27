City stepping up apartment parking law

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Residents of downtown Van Wert apartments should be aware – the city is ready to crack down on those who violate existing parking laws.

Van Wert City Council met Wednesday night due to Monday’s Memorial Day holiday and members heard from Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, who said tenants are prohibited from parking on Main St. and Washington St. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The ban is meant to free up parking for customers of businesses in the downtown area.

“We’ve got apartment dwellers that are taking advantage of that parking downtown so yesterday, emails went out to all the tenants in the apartments about that rule,” he said. “We’re trying to get a little stricter about how we can get some people’s attention because they’re not listening to their landlord, so we’re trying to help out and facilitate some better parking habits.”

Fleming said those who violate the city’s downtown parking laws could face a $40 fine for each infraction.

Due to Monday’s Memorial Day holiday, Van Wert City Council met Wednesday night. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

While nothing has been finalized, council is expected to eventually vote on changes to beef up the city’s policy on door-to-door solicitors. Suggestions included increasing the fee from $50, which was set in the early 1990s, to $100, possibly requiring solicitors to wear city issued ID badges, and increasing the fine for violators from $200 to $500. More discussion is expected at future council meetings.

A discussion was held about possible changes to the city’s junk and rubbish laws, and Law Director John Hatcher announced the successful prosecution of a S. Vine St. property owner who violated the city’s current junk and rubbish laws.

Fourth Ward Councilman Eric Hurless suggested a city ordinance calling for a tree commission be repealed. Hurless said he doesn’t believe such a commission is necessary.

On third and final reading, council approved an ordinance amending the speed limit to 35 miles per hour on Ervin Rd./Van Wert Decatur Rd. from S. Shannon St. to Elks Drive, and a separate ordinance amending the speed limit to 50 miles per hour on Van Wert Decatur Rd from Elks Drive to U.S. 224.

Council members also approved a $1,500 expenditure to replace park benches at Franklin Park that were destroyed by vandals.

Council heard the second reading of an amended franchise agreement with Ohio Power, also known as AEP. It was previously for 50 years but was amended to 10 years. The measure will have one more reading.

Navy Club Ship 726 Commander Ken Myers updated council on downtown plans for July 3-4, including concerts each night, a cruise in and an Independence Day parade at 11 a.m. going from the YWCA to the YMCA. He also said plans are in the works to dedicate the intersection of Main St. and Washington St. as “Heroes Corner” as a way to honor veterans and first responders.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.