Data center tax exemptions paused

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he has directed the chair of the Ohio Tax Credit Authority to pause consideration of any new data center tax exemption requests while the Ohio General Assembly’s Joint Data Center Committee studies the growth of data centers in Ohio.

A press release announcing the pause said data centers are a critical component to today’s technology-driven economy. It also noted that data centers that have previously been granted sales and use tax benefits in Ohio have reported a total capital investment of $27.2 billion in 2025.

“I fully support the Ohio General Assembly’s work to study the issue and bring forward facts about data centers, including the local benefits to communities when tax exemptions are granted, Governor DeWine said in a statement. “As this work is ongoing, I believe it is appropriate for the Ohio Tax Credit Authority to pause its consideration of new data center tax exemptions while the full impact of data center growth in Ohio is being reviewed.”

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority will stop accepting new data center tax exemption proposals after its currently scheduled meeting on Monday, where an existing data center tax exemption request will be considered. This action only suspends the ability for data centers to request tax exemptions in Ohio. It is not a data center ban.