Deborah Jean Reish

Deborah Jean Reish, 75, of Van Wert, passed away Monday evening, May 25, 2026, at the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Home of Shane Hill in Rockford.

She was born on July 14, 1950, in Celina, the daughter of Malone H. Compson and Evenelle (Hare) Compson.

Deborah Reish

Deborah is survived by her three daughters, Amy (Rob) Morris of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Ashley Reish (Matt Stephens) of Van Wert; and Audrey Reish (Travis Sumlin) of Fort Wayne. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Adam Reish, Ryan Goodwin, Gage Lutz, Brogan Stephens, and Alex Reish, and by her brother, Harold L. Compson of Celina.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Abby Reish; her grandchild, Dennis Sumlin, and her sister, Martha Darlene Compson.

Deborah was a graduate of Celina High School and continued her education in real estate. She was a member of Church on the Horizon in Van Wert. She worked as a bank teller at the former Van Wert National Bank and later retired from TI Automotive in Ossian, Indiana.

Deborah leaves behind memories of a gentle heart, a loving devotion to her family, and the simple joys that brightened her days. Her Boston Terriers were her constant companions, and she found happiness in collecting Coca Cola memorabilia, Longaberger baskets, and treasures from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Christmas held a special place in her heart, and she poured her love into decorating for every holiday and watching Christmas movies. She also enjoyed shopping, always finding small delights to share with those she loved.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Van Wert, with Pastor Brad Custis officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: Everheart Hospice Group.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at cowanfuneralhome.com.