OSHP reports six traffic fatalities

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting six statewide traffic fatalities during over the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend. It’s the lowest total in 18 years. None of the fatalities occurred in Van Wert County or surrounding Ohio counties.

During the reporting period, May 22-25, troopers made 16,490 traffic enforcement contacts. The total included 355 impaired driving arrests, 66 drug arrests and 2,090 safety belt citations. In addition, the OSHP made 9,179 non-enforcement contacts, including 1,647 motorist assists.