The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, May. 27, 2026

Students of the Month…

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students making the Knight Leader Board each month are put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas April and May Students of the Month are: first grade: Kenslee Valle, Rickly Rosebrock, Emoree Bassett, and Brantley Ainsworth; second grade: Emma Lichtensteiger, Halleck Adkins, KayLynn Semer, and Leighton Hamrick; third grade: Cooper Harmon, Aryah Ogg, Dallas Clark, and Easton Tenwalde; fourth grade: Thora Bigham, Ivy Bok, Elijah Taylor, and Henry Schaffner; fifth grade: Colby Tyas and Lucy Moser. Photo submitted

POSTED: 05/27/26 at 8:57 pm. FILED UNDER: News