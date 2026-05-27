Students of the Month…

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students making the Knight Leader Board each month are put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas April and May Students of the Month are: first grade: Kenslee Valle, Rickly Rosebrock, Emoree Bassett, and Brantley Ainsworth; second grade: Emma Lichtensteiger, Halleck Adkins, KayLynn Semer, and Leighton Hamrick; third grade: Cooper Harmon, Aryah Ogg, Dallas Clark, and Easton Tenwalde; fourth grade: Thora Bigham, Ivy Bok, Elijah Taylor, and Henry Schaffner; fifth grade: Colby Tyas and Lucy Moser. Photo submitted